Fedbank Financial Services files DRHP with SEBI for IPO

July 27, 2023 08:16 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Fedbank Financial Services Ltd., promoted by Federal Bank Ltd., has filed a Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for an Initial Public Offering (IPO).

FFSL, one of the five private bank-promoted NBFCs in India and having focus on MSMEs and the emerging self-employed individuals (ESEIs) sector, plans to raise funds through offer of equity shares comprising fresh issue of up to ₹750 crore and an offer-for-sale aggregating up to 70,323,408 equity shares by promoter shareholder and other shareholder.

The company proposes to utilise a large part of the net proceeds from the fresh issue towards augmenting Tier-1 capital base to meet future capital requirements arising out of growth of business and assets.

