Feb. saw 78.27 lakh domestic trips: DGCA

February saw the gap in domestic air traffic from pre-COVID-19 levels narrow to -36.7% with a total of 78.27 lakh trips registered, according to DGCA’s monthly report.

This is the narrowest gap among post-COVID-19 domestic traffic levels so far in the financial year. In September, air traffic numbers contracted 65.82%. In December, during the peak travel season, domestic traffic had shrunk 43.72%.

All airlines, barring AirAsia India, were able to sell more than 70% of their seats — a key operational parameter. SpiceJet saw a passenger load factor (PLF) of 78.9%. Air India was a surprise second at 78.3% of seats sold and GoAir was third with 76.5% PLF.