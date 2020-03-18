Feb. domestic air passenger traffic up 9%

Domestic passenger traffic saw a growth of 9% in February with a total of 12.3 crore passengers taking to the skies last month compared with 11.3 crore in the same period last year, according to the DGCA’s monthly report.

Among the airlines, AirAsia India was the most punctual with 83.4% of its flights either arriving or departing as per schedule. IndiGo was at the second spot with 81.6% of its flights being punctual, while GoAir was at the third place with 78.6% of its flights being on time.

While airlines like IndiGo have reported a fall of at least 15% in seat occupancy in the first week of March due to concerns among passengers over COVID-19, they remained unaffected last month. SpiceJet saw 93% seat occupancy, GoAir 90.5% and IndiGo 88.3%

IndiGo maintains its market lead by a huge margin, cornering 48% of the market share in February. SpiceJet enjoyed 15.3% market share and Air India 12%.