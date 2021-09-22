‘FDI more than doubles to $20.42 billion’

Total FDI inflow rose to $27.37 billion during the first four months of 2021-22

Foreign direct investments (FDI) into the country more than doubled to $20.42 billion during the April-July period of the current fiscal, the commerce and industry ministry said on Wednesday.

Total FDI inflow rose to $27.37 billion during the first four months of 2021-22. In the year-earlier period, this was at $16.92 billion. Automobile industry emerged top, accounting for 23% share of the total FDI equity inflows, followed by computer software and hardware (18%) and services sector (10%).

Karnataka was the top recipient with 45% share of the total FDI equity inflows followed by Maharashtra (23%) and Delhi (12%).