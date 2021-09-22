Business

‘FDI more than doubles to $20.42 billion’

Foreign direct investments (FDI) into the country more than doubled to $20.42 billion during the April-July period of the current fiscal, the commerce and industry ministry said on Wednesday.

Total FDI inflow rose to $27.37 billion during the first four months of 2021-22. In the year-earlier period, this was at $16.92 billion. Automobile industry emerged top, accounting for 23% share of the total FDI equity inflows, followed by computer software and hardware (18%) and services sector (10%).

Karnataka was the top recipient with 45% share of the total FDI equity inflows followed by Maharashtra (23%) and Delhi (12%).


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 22, 2021 11:32:32 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/fdi-more-than-doubles-to-2042-billion/article36619175.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY