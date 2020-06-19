FCA India unveils pre-owned brand

Three years after unveiling its made-in-India Jeep, FCA India has announced the introduction of its certified pre-owned vehicle business ‘SELECTEDforYOU’.

With almost 60,000 Jeep Compass SUVs on the road, people can now trade in any existing vehicle for either a new or a certified pre-owned Jeep Compass.

The service is currently operational in 42 FCA dealerships across India, and will be expanded to 65 by August this year.

FCA India introduced a pilot in Delhi, Mumbai and Hyderabad in 2019 and will now be quickly ensuring nationwide presence in a matter of weeks.

Partha Datta, president and MD, FCA India said, “The Jeep Compass enjoys an exceptional residual value in the Indian automobile market, and that is a great opportunity for our customers.”

“We are entering the pre-owned vehicle business also because we are gearing up to launch all-new Jeep models in India and Jeep customers will have the opportunity to upgrade.”

The pre-owned car service accepts vehicles of any brand in trade for either a new or pre-owned Jeep Compass.

Every pre-owned Jeep Compass will be certified only after a 125-point inspection check and verification of past ownership among others.