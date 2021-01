MUMBAI

07 January 2021 22:25 IST

Fiat Chrysler Automobile (FCA) India on Thursday unveiled the 2021 Jeep Compass which will continue to be manufactured in India at FCA’s joint venture manufacturing facility in Ranjangaon, near Pune. “Dispatches of the SUV to Jeep brand dealerships across the country will commence shortly,” the firm said in a statement.

