FCA India launches Jeep Compass Trailhawk

FCA India has launched nationwide sales of its Made-in-India Jeep Compass Trailhawk all-wheel drive sport utilitiy vehicle (SUV).
Trailhawk, the topmost variant of Jeep Compass, is priced at ₹26.8 lakh, and would be available at all 82 FCA retail touch points across the country.
Off-road capabilities
The Jeep Compass range begins at ₹15.6 lakh (all-India).
The vehicle is loaded with off-road capabilities. With higher ground clearance, the new series has 6% improvement in fuel efficiency and comes with a 9-speed automatic transmission BS-VI turbodiesel engine.
Kevin Flynn, president and managing director, FCA India said, “We are offering a lot more of the Jeep DNA in the Trailhawk which we believe Indian customers will appreciate and enjoy.”
“Our trail-rated all-wheel drive SUV has all the core ingredients that a Jeep SUV should have,” he added.
