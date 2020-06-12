Business

Faulty pumps: Honda recalls 65,651 vehicles

Honda Cars India on Friday announced recall of 65,651 units of various models to replace a faulty fuel pump. This will impact cars manufactured in 2018, including Amaze (32,498 units), City (16,434 units), Jazz (7,500 units), WR-V (7,057 units), BR-V (1,622 units), Brio (360 units) and CR-V (180 units).

The company said it will voluntarily replace the fuel pump in these vehicles as “the fuel pumps installed may contain defective impellers, which could, over time result in engine stopping or not starting.”

The replacement will be carried out free of cost at the company’s dealerships across India in a phased manner starting from June 20, 2020, Honda said.

