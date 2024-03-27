Fast-fashion retailer H&M delayed some campaigns due to Red Sea crisis

March 27, 2024 07:00 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - STOCKHOLM

H&M, the world's second-biggest listed fashion retailer, postponed the start of some Spring/Summer campaigns to adjust to shipping delays caused by the Red Sea crisis, CEO Daniel Erver said on March 27.

"We have made some short-term adaptations on the starting date and the launch date of campaigns," Mr. Erver told Reuters in an interview, adding the impact on what is available to customers was minor.

He said the extent of the delay would vary from country to country but could be around two weeks in some markets.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shipping firms have avoided the Suez Canal as militant attacks have led container vessels to be re-routed around the southern tip of Africa, adding to freight costs and delaying the arrival of clothes and shoes in Europe from factories in Asia.

H&M said in connection with its first quarter report on March 27 that it was monitoring developments in the Red Sea and has acted to minimise any impact on the company's product availability, freight costs and stock levels.

Mr. Erver told Reuters the retailer has taken steps to limit disruption, such as asking suppliers to ship products earlier than usual and accelerating plans to shift production closer to customers.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT