Fashion footwear maker Walkaroo to focus on online sales

08 May 2021 23:09 IST

Walkaroo ended FY21 with a turnover of ₹1,250 crore and aims for ₹1,700 crore this fiscal.

Fashion footwear maker Walkaroo International, that posted moderate growth in FY21, is planning to double online sales during the current fiscal, said a top official.

“While most footwear manufacturers suffered during last fiscal due to COVID-19, we posted 2% growth in sales against 20% in FY20,” said V.K.C. Noushad, MD, Walkaroo International Pvt. Ltd.

“We are unable to predict trend for this year due to uncertainty. Sales in the first half of FY22 will be impacted due to the second wave but there will be an improvement in the second half,” he added.

“During COVID last year, sales of kids and women’s footwear declined as they did not venture out. But, men’s footwear sales showed an increase. Following restriction on import of shoes, we are getting good acceptance for our products. There are fresh enquiries for closed shoes. Online sales have also picked up. We will be introducing about 300 models during this summer season,” he added.

Walkaroo ended FY21 with a turnover of ₹1,250 crore and aims for ₹1,700 crore this fiscal. Out of the total sales, slippers and sandals accounted for majority of revenue, followed by shoes ₹100 crore, exports ₹50 crore and online sales ₹5 crore. “Exports will see 5% growth, while we expect to double online sales during the current fiscal, due to good response,” he said.

Recently, the manufacturer of sandals and slippers forayed into making shoes. Walkaroo has 12 factories — three each in Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka and one each in Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat and Haryana producing about 4.50 lakh pairs per day. It is now planning to add one or two shoe product making machines. The company is operating at 80% of its capacity in three shifts and employs 6,000 people.

“Most of our sales revenue comes from the South. To increase our presence, we appointed Bollywood star Amir Khan as brand ambassador. Besides, we have announced social media contest for the ongoing IPL season, wherein viewers are asked to snap a picture of Walkaroo logo, upload and tag it,” he said.