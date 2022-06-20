Fashion brands, labels dominated End Of Season Sale: Flipkart

Bengaluru

Fashion brands and labels dominated Flipkart’s End Of Season Sale 2022 between June 10 and 17, the e-tailer said.

The sales saw customers across the country refreshing their wardrobes. The highest uptick was seen in men’s t-shirts, jeans, formal and wedding wear, women western wear, sarees, shoes, luggage, handbags, shoes and watches, Flipkart said.

With the oncoming monsoon and pick up in travel, raincoats, backpacks, handbags, suitcases and duffle bags also saw bolstered traction. As children across the country head back to school, increased demand for uniforms, badges and black shoes was also witnessed, the company said.

Black was the most-shopped for colour with over 16 lakh units sold. Western wear contributed to almost half of the demand pie which saw brands such as Puma, Adidas, U.S. Polo Assn., Roadster and Highlander being most preferred by customers, according to Flipkart.

Customers in cities such as Bengaluru, Kolkata, New Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Guwahati and Muzaffarpur clocked the highest engagement. The platform witnessed strong response from the States of Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra followed by Bihar and West Bengal, the e-tailer further said.