‘Farm machinery sector may touch ₹15,000 cr. in FY26’

With farm mechanisation being one of the essential components of growth of sustainable agriculture in India, the country’s farm machinery industry is expected to grow from ₹9,200 crore in FY22 to ₹15,000 crore in FY26, says Hemant Sikka, President - Farm Equipment Sector, Mahindra & Mahindra.

How important do you think is the role of automation technologies (self-driven tractors, automatic ploughing, sowing etc.) in the farming sector to cater to future food needs?

I believe automation technologies are very important in farming, in order to reduce manual interventions and operator fatigue. This will ultimately enhance productivity, minimise costs for farmers to experience efficient farming, especially in compact field conditions. At Mahindra, we launched our new OJA range on August 15, with cutting-edge technologies addressing the needs of varied farming and non-farming applications, including like paddy, cotton, sugarcane, hobby farming, landscaping, vineyard and horticulture. These technologies, largely seen on larger tractor in some advanced farming markets, will empower smaller farmers to do much more.

Is Mahindra looking towards the introduction of self-driving tractors and new autonomous solutions for farming in India anytime soon?

While we at Mahindra did showcase a driverless or self-driving tractor some years ago, we feel it is too early to introduce a self-driving tractor in India.

What kind of growth potential do you see in India’s farm machinery business? Do you have any new plans to tap the machinery-business sector?

Farm mechanisation is one of the essential components of growth of sustainable agriculture in India, especially in the context of diminishing agricultural labour. While the Global FM industry is at about $100 billion, India’s share is roughly at about ₹9,200 crore in FY22. Having said that, the farm machinery industry is expected to grow from ₹9,200 cr in FY22 to ₹15,000 crore in FY26. On the hindsight, India’s share of the global tractor industry is $10 billion of the global tractor industry, which is at $60 billion, making India largely tractorised.

With mechanisation skewed towards land preparation, for many other operations simple implements are used or the tasks are done by manual labour, also varying greatly by region, with States in the North India having high levels of mechanisation due to highly productive land in the region, as well as declining availability of labour force. In November 2022, we inaugurated our first-ever exclusive farm machinery (non-tractor) plant in Pithampur in MP. This new farm machinery plant is strategically situated in the industrial city of Pithampur with access to a diverse supplier base, enabling the company to manufacture durable, high-quality, affordable and accessible ‘Made in India, for India’ farm machinery, marketed in both the MaMahindra and Swaraj brands. We have invested about ₹200 crore in this facility. This plant will roll out products like harvesters and rice transplanters.

How do you see growth of the tractor market in India in the coming years, and what are key reasons behind it?

India is the largest tractor market in the world having crossed a milestone of 1 million with a CAGR of about 6% over the last 7-8 years. Some of the drivers for growth of the tractor industry are under penetration of farm mechanisation, farm labour shortage, better availability of water due to five consecutive years of years of good monsoon. Also, governments’ focus on rural infrastructure in the form of dams, roads etc. to grow rural income and farm mechanisation, good support price of major crops leading to better cash in hand and rural incomes for the farmer, as well the governments push towards farm mechanisation and availability of tractor finance, has led to the growth of the industry.

The plight of farmers has been a matter of concern across the country, how do you think technological mechanisation and advancement could help is reducing this?

Yes. Farm mechanisation can definitely help solve several problems related to drudgery and for quick turnaround in farmlands. And at Mahindra, our purpose of transforming farming to enrich lives guides us to take technologies used on large landing holding farms across the world and make them accessible and more so affordable for the smaller landholding farmer across the world. And to do this it is important that we make these products in India.