FAME II to spur new tech, says Venu

TVS Motor Company Limited’s Joint Managing Director Sudarshan Venu on Saturday welcomed the revision of FAME II subsidies for electric two-wheelers, and said the move would give a fillip to both increased adoption and technology development.

“Sustainable mobility solutions are very important for the future and TVS is investing significantly behind this,” Mr. Venu said in a statement.

“The improved incentives for electric two-wheelers will increase penetration. Such policy direction should lead to the indigenous development of future technology,” the TVS Motor Co. JMD added.


