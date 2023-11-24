Falling recovery rates and increase in resolution time dent IBC’s success, says CRISIL

November 24, 2023 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - MUMBAI

Falling recovery rates from 43% to 32% between March 2019 and September 2023, and an increase in the average resolution time from 324 to 653 days versus the stipulated 330 days have emerged as impediments to the success of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) which has completed 7 years, according to a report by CRISIL Rating.

“There are two reasons for this. First, limited judicial bench strength and delays in identification and acknowledgement of default. Second, significant delay in the pre-IBC admission stage (650 days in fiscal 2022 increased from about 450 days in fiscal 2019) has suppressed recovery rates,” the rating agency said.

This has led to a diminution in asset values and sub-optimal recoveries, it added.

To improve efficacy, new amendments in the past 12 months have been made to the IBC. These include approval for sale of assets/resolution plan on a segregated basis, increasing the number of National Company Law Tribunal benches to 16 and extending timelines for filing claims, among others, it further said.

Additionally, sector-specific amendments, provision for audit of corporate debtor, and modifications in Form-G2 will also improve the process. These amendments and their effective implementation can reduce resolution times and backlog of cases over the near to medium term, it said.

Sushant Sarode, Director, CRISIL Ratings Ltd, said, “The IBC’s effectiveness can be increased using CDE approach, where C stands for Capacity augmentation, D for Digitalisation and E for Expansion of pre-pack resolutions to large corporates.”

“Improved infrastructure, such as expanding bench strength of judges for higher throughput of cases, digitalisation of IBC platforms for connecting all stakeholders to eliminate data asymmetry, and expansion of scope of pre-pack insolvency resolution for large corporates will prevent value erosion due to time,” he said.

“Implementation using this approach will help clear the backlog of 13,000 cases stuck in various stages of IBC resolution,” he added.

CRISIL said since its inception in 2016, the IBC has improved credit culture in India by resolving a significant amount of stressed assets with better recovery rates compared with the previous mechanisms, such as the Debt Recovery Tribunal, the SARFAESI Act and Lok Adalat.

Importantly, it has set such deterrence that large bad-loan cases are getting sorted before reaching the IBC gates, it said.

In terms of value, the IBC has helped resolve ₹3.16 lakh crore of debt stuck in 808 cases in the past seven years.

On average, creditors have realised 32% of the admitted claims and 169% of the liquidation value. Other mechanisms had an average recovery rate of 5-20%, which underscores IBC as the one with higher recovery for lenders, CRISIL said.

Mohit Makhija, Senior Director, CRISIL Ratings Ltd., said “IBC is, undoubtedly, the most potent code in India’s corporate loan history, and has brought about a behavioural change among borrowers. The fear of losing companies has led to over ₹9 lakh crore of filed debt being settled before the cases arrived at the IBC doorstep.”

