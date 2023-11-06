FADA red flags high inventory levels in PVs, asks OEMs to moderate despatches, offer schemes

November 06, 2023 07:46 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - MUMBAI

Even as the month of October witnessed a 13% growth in automobile sales, high inventory levels in the passenger vehicle (PV) segment have raised concerns, with the Federation of Associations of Automobile Dealers asking original equipment manufacturers to moderate despatches and offer schemes.

Two-wheelers, three-wheelers, passenger vehicles, tractors, and commercial vehicles reported a month-on-month growth of 15%, 2%, 7%, 15% and 10% respectively in October 2023, according to data released by FADA.

“High inventory levels in PVs, at a critical 63-66 days’ range, demand urgent attention from OEMs,” the automobile dealers body said in a statement. “Without substantial interventions and if Diwali sales don’t rise to the occasion, the weight of unsold stock could lead to significant dealer distress,” FADA said, adding it might lead to industry-wide repercussions.

FADA has asked OEMs to not only moderate vehicle despatches, but also to introduce more aggressive and attractive schemes promptly.

“This dual approach is essential to help dealers clear their inventory before year-end, averting the potential financial repercussions associated with excess unsold stock,” it said.

The auto dealers’ body has called for Immediate and decisive action to counter the risk of a financial squeeze as the year closes.

“The PV segment navigated a complex landscape, marked by both enthusiasm and caution,” said FADA president Manish Raj Singhania, commenting on the October sales. “During Navratri, despite regional variability, the industry witnessed a surge in bookings, buoyed by the introduction of compelling new models, particularly SUVs and the availability of attractive consumer offers,” he said.

“However, the impact of local elections and market saturation meant that the festive spirit did not translate uniformly into sales across all regions,” he added.

“Throughout the month, the anticipation for Diwali in November and the launch of new models generated a steady demand. The period overall saw a resilient PV market, supported by a stronger product line-up unlike last year, when stock availability was a major issue,” Mr. Singhania added.

The 2W category during the Navratri period and throughout October saw several positive trends, buoyed by festive cheer and stronger rural demand. Enhanced availability of models, especially those in high demand from the previous year, along with better financial schemes, contributed to a solid market momentum, he said.

States going into elections also injected optimism into the market, leading to an increase in government spending and improved liquidity, he said. “Despite a shift in festival dates, with Diwali moving to November, the anticipation of the festive season stimulated purchase intent and dealers reported good stock preparation and robust ground efforts that led to an uptick in sales figures, showcasing a resilient and adaptive market,” he added. The 3W segment continued the uptick in demand during Navratri, largely driven by competitive finance options and a significant rise in e-rickshaw interest, signalling a healthy move towards electrification. “October continued this positive trend with robust market sentiments and festive celebrations contributing to increased customer bookings,” the FADA president said. The CV segment experienced robust bookings and a positive uptake in retail sales, buoyed by festive cheer and strategic price support from manufacturers. The demand for light and small commercial vehicles surged, driven by infrastructure development activities and the need for vehicle replacement, he said.