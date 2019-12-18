FADA moves SC on sale, registry of BS-IV vehicles

The Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), on Wednesday, said it had approached the Supreme Court for sale and registry of unsold BS-IV vehicles beyond the current deadline of April 1, 2020.

In a statement, FADA said that on behalf of its members, it has filed an Impleadment Application in the Supreme Court along with an application seeking modification in the apex court’s order October 24, 2018, order directing that “…no motor vehicle conforming to emission standard Bharat Stage -IV shall be sold or registered in the entire country with effect from 01.04.2020.”

FADA president Ashish Harsharaj Kale said that with the current timeline of all India BS-VI fuel availability of April 1, 2020, most manufacturers would shift to 100% BS-VI vehicle production only by end February, 2020 or first week of March, 2020.

“Looking at this timeline of BS-VI production and the current fluctuating demand situation, despite putting in the best of efforts, there is a possibility that many of our members are not able to ensure 100% liquidation of BS-IV inventory purchased by them in the course of business before the deadline of April 1, 2020,” Mr. Kale added.