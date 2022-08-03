Facility management firm ISS to scale up India operations

August 03, 2022 22:25 IST

Plans to increase headcount in India to more than 70,000 employees in a short period

ISS A/S, a global workplace experience and facility management company with more than 350,000 employees globally is looking at significantly scaling up its India business over the next three years.

To cater to increased activity in both the office and production-based segments, the company has announced plans to enhance its workforce by 25 to 30% on the back of strong economic growth.

ISS India is also aiming to almost double its revenues in the country over the next three to five years, top executives said.

Jacob Aarup-Andersen, Group CEO, ISS A/S who is currently visiting India said, “India is one of the focus markets for ISS Group and a key player within APAC region.”

As per our assessment and the macro-economic indicators, the Indian office space demand continues to grow steadily and we are well placed to meet our customers’ needs in India as per our global standards, using our proven and innovative technology solutions,” he said

“On the back of this growing demand, we are looking to increase our headcount in India to more than 70,000 ISS Placemakers in a short period of time while doubling our revenues in the country in the next 3 to 5 years,” he added.

Aksh Rohatgi, CEO, and Country Manager, ISS India said, “While we are expanding our customer base, we are focusing more on working with customers with strong growth trajectories and who have pan-India operations leveraging technology to standardise and address complex operations and reporting requirements, solutions-driven FM services, and curate the workplace experience for their employees and partners”