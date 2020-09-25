Business

‘Faceless I-T’ comes into operation

The government on Friday issued a notification operationalising ‘Faceless Income Tax Appeals’ system which seeks to honour honest taxpayers of the country and promote transparency in tax collection.

Under faceless appeals, all Income Tax appeals will be finalised in a faceless manner under the faceless ecosystem with the exception of appeals relating to serious frauds, major tax evasion, sensitive and search matters, international tax and Black Money Act, the Finance Ministry said in a statement.

In recent years, the Department has carried out several reforms for simplification of the tax process and ease of compliance.

