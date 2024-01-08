GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Eyeing more capacity, Mold-Tek Packaging opens three units, one more on cards

January 08, 2024 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Mold-Tek Packaging CMD J. Laxman Rao

Mold-Tek Packaging CMD J. Laxman Rao | Photo Credit: Arrangement

Rigid plastic packaging firm Mold-Tek Packaging has opened a new manufacturing unit each in Haryana, Tamil Nadu and Telangana with a total investment of more than ₹100 crore.

The units in Panipat, Cheyyar and Sultanpur respectively are expected to get into commercial production within next few weeks and will add 5,500 tonnes to the overall capacity. Land has also been acquired by the company in Mahad, Maharashtra for a 1,500 tonne manufacturing plant with an investment of ₹20 crore. The plant, to supply pails to Grasim Industries, will be set up by October. Together, the four units will take the total manufacturing capacity to 54,000 tonnes by 2024-25, the company said on Monday.

Besides the facility in Mahad, the Panipat and Cheyyar plants will also be focussed on catering to the Aditya Birla Group firm. The company is also setting up for a food and FMCG and square packs facility at Panipat and square packs unit in Cheyyar. Mold-Tek is upbeat about the food and FMCG as well as pharma packaging segments. The company expects these segments to contribute to about half of its turnover over next 5-6 years.

“The initial response to our products for pharma industry is encouraging and we expect pharma packaging to start contributing from Q1 of FY-25. The new plants will enhance growth prospects in the coming years in pharma packaging where the market potential is more than ₹6,000 crore per annum and the segment is growing 7-8% annually,” CMD J. Laxman Rao said.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.