EY set to hire 9,000 professionals in 2021

Bengaluru

25 December 2020 00:26 IST

To offer roles in emerging technologies

EY, a professional services organisation, on Thursday, said it would induct 9,000 people for technology roles in calendar 2021.

These hires would be from the science, tech, engineering and management backgrounds and in areas such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, cybersecurity and analytics.

Rohan Sachdev, partner and consulting practice leader, EY India, said: “With the pace of digital adoption accelerating exponentially, we are strengthening capabilities in emerging technology roles and significantly intensifying our hiring efforts in the coming year.”

EY in India has more than 50,000 people working in all member firms, including global delivery centres. Currently, 36% of all EY India employees are from STEM background.

On hiring freshers, Freshersworld.com (a Teamlease company) said, the demand for freshers was expected to reach the pre-COVID-19 levels by June 2021. From a hiring activity point of view, fresher hiring activity has risen 300% compared with what it was three months ago, according to the firm. The job postings for freshers had witnessed a 55% jump since September end.

“There is also a 1.45x times jump in new registrations indicating a recovery in the interest to hire freshers. Further, about 90% of the students who completed their terminal exams between Sep-Nov 2020 will also come to the placement market,’’ said Kaushik Banerjee, vice-president and business head, Freshersworld.com.

According to Scaler, an upskilling platform by InterviewBit), hiring will pick up momentum by Q1 2021 and the key drivers of the job market will be high-growth start-ups, Financial GIC’s & IT/ITes. From a skills perspective, Java & Full-stack skills continue to be major skill requirements by most startups and product-based companies.

“We are fairly optimistic that our placement rate will increase by over 100% in the first half of 2021,” said Naren Krishna, Head – Careers at InterviewBit & Scaler Academy.