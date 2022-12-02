Exzod India sees demand for pallets touching 90 million

December 02, 2022 10:02 pm | Updated December 03, 2022 11:22 am IST - Mumbai

The Hindu Bureau

EXZOD India, which is into manufacturing, sale and annual maintenance contract (AMC) of pallets, said that the demand for the product had touched 90 million in India owing to growth and improvement in supply chain management in FMCG, Consumer Durables, Logistics, Retail Automotive and 4 PL logistic players.

The company provides wooden pallets and packaging boxes used for storing and moving finished products/raw materials in FMCG, retail and automobile industries to name a few. It has deployed more than 1,00,000 pallets across over 75 customers in India. “We believe the logistics and supply chain sector will continue to offer opportunities, with an upsurge in the share of organised retail and e-commerce,” said Nitin Kalla, founder and MD, EXZOD India.

“Owing to the nature of goods and the need to move the goods quickly from manufacturing locations to the points of consumption, the pallet business is experiencing heavy growth in demand from existing and new customers,” he said. 

The company has three manufacturing units in Punjab, Maharashtra and Haryana. The units are equipped with state-of-the-art automatic pallet manufacturing machines.

