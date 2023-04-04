ADVERTISEMENT

ExxonMobil to invest ₹900 crore in lubricant plant

April 04, 2023 09:02 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - MUMBAI

The plant will source a larger part of the base stocks, additives, and all packaging will be done locally. It is expected to create nearly 1,200 jobs during the construction phase

The Hindu Bureau

ExxonMobil said it would invest almost ₹900 crore ($110 million) to build a lubricant manufacturing plant at Raigad in Maharashtra.

Once operational, the plant will have the capacity to potentially manufacture 1,59,000 kilolitre of finished lubricants annually to meet the growing domestic demand from industrial sectors such as manufacturing, steel, power, mining, and construction, as well as from passenger and commercial vehicle segments. It is expected to begin operations by the end of 2025, the company said in a statement.

“Maharashtra is amongst India’s largest manufacturing hubs and a natural choice for our lubricant plant thanks to its attractive investment environment,” said Monte Dobson, lead country manager for ExxonMobil affiliates in India. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The plant will source a larger part of the base stocks, additives, and all packaging will be done locally. It is expected to create nearly 1,200 jobs during the construction phase.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US