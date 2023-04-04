ExxonMobil to invest ₹900 crore in lubricant plant

April 04, 2023 09:02 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - MUMBAI

ExxonMobil said it would invest almost ₹900 crore ($110 million) to build a lubricant manufacturing plant at Raigad in Maharashtra.

Once operational, the plant will have the capacity to potentially manufacture 1,59,000 kilolitre of finished lubricants annually to meet the growing domestic demand from industrial sectors such as manufacturing, steel, power, mining, and construction, as well as from passenger and commercial vehicle segments. It is expected to begin operations by the end of 2025, the company said in a statement.

“Maharashtra is amongst India’s largest manufacturing hubs and a natural choice for our lubricant plant thanks to its attractive investment environment,” said Monte Dobson, lead country manager for ExxonMobil affiliates in India.

The plant will source a larger part of the base stocks, additives, and all packaging will be done locally. It is expected to create nearly 1,200 jobs during the construction phase.