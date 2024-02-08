GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

External sector of economy remains resilient, CAD to be eminently manageable, says Das

February 08, 2024 09:51 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau
Mumbai, Feb 8 (ANI): Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das addresses a press conference on monetary policy, in Mumbai on Thursday. (ANI Photo)

Mumbai, Feb 8 (ANI): Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das addresses a press conference on monetary policy, in Mumbai on Thursday. (ANI Photo) | Photo Credit: ANI

With India’s current account deficit (CAD) declining sharply to 1% of GDP in Q2 FY24 from 3.8% in Q2:FY 23, RBI governor Skatikanta Das on Thursday said going ahead CAD for FY24 and FY25 would be eminently manageable.

He said the net balance under services and remittances in FY24 would remain in large surplus, partly offsetting the trade deficit.

“India’s services exports remained resilient in October-December 2023, driven by software, business and travel services. Moreover, with around 10.2% share in world telecommunications, computer and information services exports, India is a significant player in the world software business,” Mr. Das said in his monetary policy statement.

He said according to the World Bank, with an estimated $135 billion in inward remittances in 2024, India would remain the largest recipient of remittances globally. CAD for 2023-24 and 2024-25 is expected to be eminently manageable,” Mr. Das said.

On the financing side, Mr. Das said the net foreign direct investment (FDI) stood at $13.5 billion in April-November 2023 as compared with $19.8 billion a year earlier.

Foreign portfolio investment (FPI) witnessed a sharp turnaround during 2023-24 (up to February 6) with net FPI inflows of $32.4 billion as against net outflows of US$ 6.7 billion a year earlier, he said.

Net accretions to non-resident deposits and net inflows under external commercial borrowings were also higher during the year, he added.

“As on February 2, 2024, India’s foreign exchange reserves stood at $622.5 billion. Vulnerability indicators suggest greater resilience of India’s external sector. We are confident of comfortably meeting all our external financing requirements,” he further said.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.