Exposure to Go First Airlines 0.91% of total advances, says Central Bank of India

May 03, 2023 10:25 pm | Updated 10:25 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Outstanding exposure to the airlines is ₹1,305 crore and an additional ₹682 crore sanctioned under emergency line of credit guaranteed by GoI

The Hindu Bureau

The Central Bank of India on Wednesday said its outstanding exposure to Go First Airlines, which has filed for insolvency, as on March 31 was ₹1,305 crore and an additional amount of ₹682 crore sanctioned under the emergency line of credit guaranteed by the Government of India.

“Our exposure to the company is only 0.91% of our total advances as of March 31, 2023 and interest charged up to April 30, 2023 is serviced by the company,” the bank said in a filing with the stock exchange.

In 2022-23, contingency provisions of more than ₹1,500 crore had been made in the books to strengthen the balance sheet, the Central Bank of India. Shares of the bank closed 5.13% lower at ₹28.65 apiece on the BSE.

