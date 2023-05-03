HamberMenu
Exposure to Go First Airlines 0.91% of total advances, says Central Bank of India

Outstanding exposure to the airlines is ₹1,305 crore and an additional ₹682 crore sanctioned under emergency line of credit guaranteed by GoI

May 03, 2023 10:25 pm | Updated 10:25 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Central Bank of India on Wednesday said its outstanding exposure to Go First Airlines, which has filed for insolvency, as on March 31 was ₹1,305 crore and an additional amount of ₹682 crore sanctioned under the emergency line of credit guaranteed by the Government of India.

“Our exposure to the company is only 0.91% of our total advances as of March 31, 2023 and interest charged up to April 30, 2023 is serviced by the company,” the bank said in a filing with the stock exchange.

In 2022-23, contingency provisions of more than ₹1,500 crore had been made in the books to strengthen the balance sheet, the Central Bank of India. Shares of the bank closed 5.13% lower at ₹28.65 apiece on the BSE.

