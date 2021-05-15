BusinessNEW DELHI 15 May 2021 06:36 IST
Exports surge in April on low-base effect
India’s exports in April jumped almost threefold to $30.63 billion from $10.36 billion in the same month last year, according to government data.
Imports, too, rose to $45.72 billion last month as against $17.12 billion, the data showed. Trade deficit widened to $15.10 billion as against $6.76 billion.
Exports in April last year had plunged by a record 60.28% due to the pandemic-induced lockdown.
In March this year, exports grew by 60.29% to $34.45 billion.
Due to the low base effect, exports in April 2021 recorded a growth rate of 195.72%.
