Exports surge in April on low-base effect

India’s exports in April jumped almost threefold to $30.63 billion from $10.36 billion in the same month last year, according to government data.

Imports, too, rose to $45.72 billion last month as against $17.12 billion, the data showed. Trade deficit widened to $15.10 billion as against $6.76 billion.

Exports in April last year had plunged by a record 60.28% due to the pandemic-induced lockdown.

In March this year, exports grew by 60.29% to $34.45 billion.

Due to the low base effect, exports in April 2021 recorded a growth rate of 195.72%.

