Business

Exports rose 21% to $23.7 bn during May 1-21

The country's exports rose by 21.1% to $23.7 billion during May 1-21, on account of healthy growth in various sectors, such as petroleum products, engineering, and electronic goods, an official said.

During the second week of this month (May 15-21), the exports grew by about 24% to $8.03 billion, the official added.

Petroleum products, engineering, and electronic goods' exports during May 1-21 expanded by 81.1%, about 17% and about 44%, respectively.

The total figure for May is likely to be released by the Commerce Ministry in June.

In April, the exports rose by 30.7% to $40.19 billion. Imports during the month grew by 30.97% to $60.3 billion.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 24, 2022 8:12:46 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/business/exports-rose-21-to-237-bn-during-may-1-21/article65457430.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY