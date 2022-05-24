Exports rose 21% to $23.7 bn during May 1-21
The country's exports rose by 21.1% to $23.7 billion during May 1-21, on account of healthy growth in various sectors, such as petroleum products, engineering, and electronic goods, an official said.
During the second week of this month (May 15-21), the exports grew by about 24% to $8.03 billion, the official added.
Petroleum products, engineering, and electronic goods' exports during May 1-21 expanded by 81.1%, about 17% and about 44%, respectively.
The total figure for May is likely to be released by the Commerce Ministry in June.
In April, the exports rose by 30.7% to $40.19 billion. Imports during the month grew by 30.97% to $60.3 billion.
