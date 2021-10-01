Exports rise 21%, exceed pre-pandemic Sept. level

NEW DELHI

Imports surge faster, deficit at a high

India’s merchandise exports grew 21.3% year-on-year to $33.44 billion in September, and were 28.5% higher than pre-COVID levels of September 2019. Merchandise imports however grew faster to $56.38 billion, 84.75% higher than September 2020 and almost 50% over pre-pandemic levels, as per preliminary estimates.

Total merchandise exports in the first half of the year now stand at $197.11 billion, close to 57% higher than 2020 and 23.8% more than in 2019. This means exports will have to see a further pick up over the rest of the year in order to meet the government’s $400 billion target for 2021-22.

The trade deficit hit a record of almost $23 billion in September, and the overall trade deficit in the year so far now stands at $78.81 billion, close to 207% higher than a year earlier, but still 11.4% below 2019 levels.

“With the surge in imports, the merchandise trade deficit has ballooned to an all-time high in September 2021, based on which we now expect the current account to display a double-digit deficit in the second quarter,” said Aditi Nayar, chief economist at ICRA.

While the rise in imports indicate pick-up in domestic demand, Ms. Nayar said the pace of imports may moderate in coming months. Exporters said there was a need for the government to resolve issues pertaining to ‘risky exporters’ and augmenting the flow of empty containers to sustain the rise in exports.

Federation of Indian Exporters’ Organisations president A. Sakthivel urged the Centre to set up a regulator to oversee freight hikes that have gone through the roof, and provide freight support to all exports till March 2022.