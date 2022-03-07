Exports of agri, processed food rise 23% pc in April-January

Workers loading rice bags in rail wagons. | Photo Credit: VELANKANNI RAJ B

March 07, 2022 18:50 IST

Exports of agricultural and processed food products rose more than 23% to $19.7 billion during April-January 2021-22 as compared with the year-earlier period, the Commerce Ministry said on Monday.

The exports stood at $15.97 billion in the 10-month period a year ago.

Export of rice was the top forex earner at $7.7 billion during the period under review, it said.

Similarly, shipments of wheat increased to $1.74 billion during the period.

Meat, dairy and poultry products exports grew more than 13% to $3.40 billion during the 10-month period of the current fiscal year, it said adding fruits and vegetables outbound shipments were up 16% to $1.20 billion.

“We continue to focus on creating infrastructure for boosting exports by focusing on clusters in collaboration with the State governments while taking into consideration the objective of Agriculture Export Policy, 2018,” M. Angamuthu, chairman, APEDA, said.

Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) comes under Ministry of Commerce and Industry.