Exporters to continue to benefit from RoDTEP scheme 

Published - September 30, 2024 09:37 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

In a significant development for exporters, the Director General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) on Monday said exporters will continue to benefit from the Remission of Duties and Taxes on Exported Products (RoDTEP) Scheme.

Separately, the DGFT said in a trade notice that the Interest Equalisation Scheme for pre and post shipment rupee export credit has been extended by three months

According to a DGFT notification, for Domestic Tariff Area (DTA) units, the RoDTEP scheme is extended by an year and they will benefit from the scheme till September 30, next year.

For Authorisation holders (except Deemed exports), export-oriented units and special economic zone units, the scheme will be applicable till the end of December this year.

The notification added that changes will be made in the scheme, if needed, so that the outgo remains within the approved budget. 

The new rates recommended by the RoDTEP Committee will be applicable from October 10. From October 1 to 10, the existing rates will be applicable, the notification said.

The DGFT added the Interest Equalisation Scheme for pre and post shipment rupee export credit would be available for MSMEs till December 31.

However, an MSME unit will not be able to avail more than ₹50 lakh benefit in 2024-2025 ( till December) under the scheme.

