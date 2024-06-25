GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Exporters nudge Finmin to raise RoDTEP outlays

Published - June 25, 2024 08:10 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau

A focus on fiscal austerity and spending limits should not come in the way of ensuring zero rating for exports, India’s apex exporters’ body urged the Finance Ministry on Tuesday, signalling the need to enhance outlays for the Remission of Duties, Taxes on Export Products (RoDTEP) scheme. In a Budget consultation meeting with trade and services representatives chaired by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Federation of Indian Exporters’ Organisations (FIEO) President Ashwani Kumar said zero rating of exports is an “avowed policy” of the Government and should not be limited owing to budget constraints.  Zero rating of exports means no domestic taxes are added to goods meant for export and the RoDTEP scheme is aimed at refunding any such duties incurred in the production or export process to the exporter, but had excluded some sectors. Launched in January 2021 to replace an earlier export incentive scheme that was seen as non-compliant with World Trade Organization (WTO) norms, RoDTEP has a Budget of ₹15,070 crore in 2024-25, and provided support worth ₹42,000 crore to exporters till date. In March this year, the Centre announced an extension of the RoDTEP benefits to special economic zones and export-oriented units that account for a quarter of India’s exports, but only till September 30, citing budgetary allocations. Mr. Kumar also sought a five-year extension for the Interest Equalisation Scheme for exporters that expires this month, and a restoration of the subvention rates under the scheme from 3% to 5% for micro, small and medium manufacturers and 2%-3% for all exporting producers. Later in the day, Ms. Sitharaman also held a consultation on education, skilling, and employment with domain experts.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.