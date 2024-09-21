‘Export potential high for plantation sector’

The export potential of plantation commodities and their value-added products is high, said Neeraj Gaba, Director - Plantations, Department of Commerce.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tea exports last fiscal were 260 million kg and coffee exports were worth $1.29 billion. Export of spices was growing at a CAGR of 8.9 % consistently, he said on Saturday at the annual meeting of the United Planters Association of Southern India (UPASI).

While almost 50% of spices exported were in value-added form, 38% of coffee exports were value-added. In tea too, there should be value addition.

ADVERTISEMENT

Observing that there was an increase in allocation for all the plantation sectors for the current and next financial years, he urged planters and the industry to make use of the new schemes approved recently for these sectors.

The annual allocation for coffee sector, which used to be ₹220 crore, had been enhanced to ₹300 crore with a thrust on mechanisation and quality improvement, a senior official of the Coffee Board told The Hindu.

Financial assistance for the tea sector under the ‘Tea Development & Promotion Scheme’ had been increased from ₹290.81 crore to ₹528.97 crore for 2024-25 and 2025-26 and the operational guidelines for the scheme were issued recently, added an official of the Tea Board.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.