ADVERTISEMENT

Explore ways to integrate G-20 presidency outcomes with India policy-making process: FM

November 06, 2023 07:26 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - NEW DELHI

‘Policy coordination, both global as well as domestic, is critical to ensure growth comes back on track and remains strong, sustainable, balanced and inclusive’

The Hindu Bureau

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman delivers the inaugural address at a seminar on ‘Strong, Sustainable, Balanced and Inclusive Growth. | Photo Credit: ANI

India should explore ways to integrate the outcomes of its G20 presidency into its own policy-making process and lead by example, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Monday.

“We have delivered a G20 Presidency that has provided clear policy directions for addressing the needs of the majority of the global population whose voices are often unheard in global multilateral forums. However, we still have work left to do,” Ms. Sithraraman said at a seminar on ‘Strong, Sustainable, Balanced and Inclusive Growth’ hosted by the Department of Economic Affairs with the Ministries of Commerce, Skill Development and Labour.

“Even though by the end of this month, our role as G20 Presidency comes to an end, momentum must be maintained on the policy guidance in the New Delhi Leaders’ Declaration. Not only should we engage with G20 partners to take forward the outcomes, but we should also explore how best we can integrate these outcomes into India’s domestic policy-making process so that we can lead by example,” the minister noted.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The recovery in the global economy, that has been has been grappling with multiple crises since the pandemic remains slow and uneven, she pointed out. “The current pace of global growth remains quite weak, well below the 3.8% average in the two decades before the pandemic and looking ahead over the medium term, growth prospects have weakened further,” she said.

“Policy coordination, both global as well as domestic, is critical to ensure that growth comes back on track and remains strong, sustainable, balanced and inclusive. To this effect, the New Delhi Leaders’ Declaration underscores the urgency of implementing well-calibrated macroeconomic and structural policies to bolster equitable growth and enhance macroeconomic and financial stability,” the minister said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US