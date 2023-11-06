Explore ways to integrate G-20 presidency outcomes with India policy-making process: FM

November 06, 2023 07:26 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - NEW DELHI

India should explore ways to integrate the outcomes of its G20 presidency into its own policy-making process and lead by example, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Monday.

“We have delivered a G20 Presidency that has provided clear policy directions for addressing the needs of the majority of the global population whose voices are often unheard in global multilateral forums. However, we still have work left to do,” Ms. Sithraraman said at a seminar on ‘Strong, Sustainable, Balanced and Inclusive Growth’ hosted by the Department of Economic Affairs with the Ministries of Commerce, Skill Development and Labour.

“Even though by the end of this month, our role as G20 Presidency comes to an end, momentum must be maintained on the policy guidance in the New Delhi Leaders’ Declaration. Not only should we engage with G20 partners to take forward the outcomes, but we should also explore how best we can integrate these outcomes into India’s domestic policy-making process so that we can lead by example,” the minister noted.

The recovery in the global economy, that has been has been grappling with multiple crises since the pandemic remains slow and uneven, she pointed out. “The current pace of global growth remains quite weak, well below the 3.8% average in the two decades before the pandemic and looking ahead over the medium term, growth prospects have weakened further,” she said.

“Policy coordination, both global as well as domestic, is critical to ensure that growth comes back on track and remains strong, sustainable, balanced and inclusive. To this effect, the New Delhi Leaders’ Declaration underscores the urgency of implementing well-calibrated macroeconomic and structural policies to bolster equitable growth and enhance macroeconomic and financial stability,” the minister said.