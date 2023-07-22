HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Expleo Solution to hire 5,000 techies by 2025

July 22, 2023 07:30 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - Bengaluru

Mini Tejaswi
Balaji Viswanathan

Balaji Viswanathan | Photo Credit: By arrangement

Expleo Solution Limited, a Bengaluru-based technology, engineering, and consulting service provider, is planning to recruit 5,000 techies by 2025. 

“We are hiring 5,000 new people by 2025. The new recruits would work in the areas of software development, automation, engineering, AI, cloud and data science to challenge the status quo in the automotive, banking, financial services, aero, healthcare and life sciences industries,” said Expleo Solutions, CEO and MD Balaji Viswanathan.

According to him, the company’s hiring would include fresh graduates and experienced professionals who can be employed to support customer requirements. “The whole world is embracing digital disruption. It is only natural for us to boost our existing talent base and expand operations in India in sync with Expleo’s global growth strategy,” he added.

The new recruits would be placed at the company’s development centres in Bengaluru, Chennai, Coimbatore, Pune and Mumbai. At present, the company has a total strength of more than 17,000 across the globe, of which about 4,700 are in India.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.