Experts highlight need for precast concrete, water proofing in infra projects

On the occasion of Concrete Day celebrated every year on September 7, experts called for adequate use of pre-fabricated concrete, water proofing materials and best technology in construction of infrastructure projects to make them robust and viable.

The need for high quality infrastructure is significant at a time when the Indian government has embarked on a massive infrastructure push in its quest to make India a $5 trillion economy in the short term.

“Pre- fabricated stuff is very important to bring down the time period of the construction. We have seen quality also. In a pre- fabricated format, everything happens in mechanised fashion where quality is standardised. This helps in eliminating human errors,” said Amit Bansal, Partner, Financial Advisory and Sector Leader for Infrastructure, Deloitte India.

He said to exploit the vast opportunity, the industry needs to invest in manpower training, and adopt modern techniques, automation and digitisation.

To help the construction industry effectively tap the opportunities, Informa Markets in India has announced to organise the World of Concrete India show in Mumbai between October 13 and 15 where new technology, solutions and knowhow would be made available various stakeholders.

“We are getting the world’s largest concrete show that happens in the U.S. We are adding new domains such as precast concrete, water proofing and technical high-end solutions which would add value,” said Yogesh Mudras, managing director, Informa Markets in India.

He said, “The pandemic has put a spotlight on infrastructure around the globe. Recognised as key drivers of India’s economic growth and employment, we see some key initiatives by the Government of India such as the Gati Shakti Mission, the National Infrastructure Pipeline, the National Monetisation Plan, and Bharat Mala Project that will place India amongst the top global three contributors and leapfrog the economy to a global level.”

“There is huge push for infrastructure by the government and there are targets to invest $1.4 trillion. We are contributing to that mission,” he added.

Highlighting the importance of achieving sustainability in infrastructure projects, Mandar Chitre, director, Baton Consultants Private Ltd. said emphasis must be given on quality, speed and reduction of water consumption in construction.

“Construction and demolition waste should be used to make recycled aggregates and recycled sand can be used in fresh concrete. We have to focus on skill and materials to ensure sustainability. If we do not do it, we will perish,” he added.

Harshad Shah, chairman, Builders Association of India (Mumbai Centre) said since the centre and various state governments have committed large amount of investment for infrastructure construction and housing construction, it is important to use of latest technology and the right materials while building.