Expert panel to soon clarify on data sharing between rivals

S. Gopalakrishnan, the Infosys co-founder and angel investor who is heading the expert committee on Non-personal Data Governance Framework, on Thursday said the committee would soon come out with some clarificatory points on sharing of such data between competing businesses or organisations.

“We are in the process of discussing only the clarificatory points on competition. We have said that basically the default status, even if it’s a request from the competitor, data needs to be shared. Only thing is it cannot be an unfair request or it cannot be a request that is just to take advantage of this regulation. So we’re discussing that...whether it’s sensitive or not, if the data is for illegitimate purpose,” Mr. Gopalakrishnan said replying to a query during a virtual press conference.

He added that in case of any dispute over fairness of the request to share non-personal data, the non-personal data authority would be the arbitrator. The government has invited feedback from the public on the draft report prepared by the expert panel, which was set up in September last year, to deliberate on framing rules for non-personal data governance. The government had fixed August 13 as the last date for submission of the feedback, following which the committee would finalise the report.