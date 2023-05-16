ADVERTISEMENT

Experion Technologies to invest ₹50 cr. in global expansion

May 16, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Binu Jacob

Thiruvananthapuram-based Experion Technologies has drawn up plans to invest ₹50 crore in global expansion and to double its head count.

The company plans to invest more than ₹50 crore in the next 12 months to strengthen its presence in international operations and build capacity in Japan, Nordic countries, and other existing markets. Experion said it would start operations in Japan in June.

The product engineering services company plans to hire 600 freshers from Kerala in 2023 to meet the project line and the demand for product engineering worldwide. Experion is on course to reach a headcount of 3,000 employees by FY26, the company said.

“Product engineering within the digital domain is witnessing explosive demand across industries in the global markets where we operate. We see an exciting opportunity to be part of that journey in these new markets,” said MD & CEO Binu Jacob.

“Experion has already started providing immersive training in the local Japanese language and culture. Our continued growth, portfolio, and market expansion amid the global slowdown can be credited to our sustainable business model and practices in digital product engineering, which benefit our customers,” he said.

