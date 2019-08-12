Expect NBFC customers to shift home loans to our bank: Syndicate Bank MD

Public sector lender Syndicate Bank is hoping that home loan customers of non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) will switch over to the bank.

The expectation comes after the bank had linked its home loan rate to the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) repo rate, leading to a drop in the interest rate to 8.3%, one of the lowest in the industry. “We are hoping that a good chunk of the current performing housing loans from NBFCs will migrate to us. Their home loan rates are much higher,” Mrutyunjay Mahapatra, MD & CEO of the bank, told The Hindu in an interaction.

Till now, only three lenders have linked their home loan rates to the external benchmark, that is the repo rate. While the State Bank of India (SBI) had linked home loans to the repo rate with effect from July 1, Syndicate Bank and Bank of Baroda have decided to take the same route now.

Syndicate Bank’s home loan starts from 8.3%, while for Bank of Baroda, it is 8.35%. At present, SBI’s repo-linked home loan rate starts from 8.4% which will come down to 8.05% from September when the latest cut in repo rate will be factored in. At HDFC, one of the country’s largest mortgage lenders, home loan rates start from 8.60% (8.55% for women borrowers).

Mr. Mahapatra said the trigger for such a move was the last week’s 35 bps repo rate cut by the RBI and the central bank’s emphasis on monetary transmission.

Rate transmission

“[The] RBI was expressing concern over why the interest rates were not getting transmitted. So, we were doing our internal calculations. The immediacy of the step came after the 35 bps rate cut [by the RBI]. During the speech, the RBI Governor mentioned that the transmission must happen. Also, right now, the economy needs a boost,” he said.

The bank now expects home loan growth to improve with lower rates. Till the first quarter, growth in home loans for the bank was about 8% year-on-year and now, it expects to end the financial year with 20-24% growth.

Mr. Mahaptra said they were also asking builders to offer discounts to boost sales. “Festive season, unsold inventory could boost demand. We are asking builders to give some discounts rather than holding on to stocks,” he said.

Apart from home loan rates, Syndicate Bank had also linked the deposit rates (for deposits over ₹25 lakh) to the repo rate. Mr. Mahapatra said this was to maintain some parity in deposit and lending rates.

“The market wants the deposit [rates] to remain high and transmission to happen only in lending rates. But that is unsustainable. So, we decided to bring about some amount of parity in the movements of deposit rates and lending rates,” he added.