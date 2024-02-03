GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Expect GST Appellate Tribunals by around July or August’

February 03, 2024 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Vikas Dhoot
Vikas Dhoot

The much-awaited Goods and Services Tax (GST) Appellate Tribunals, intended to resolve taxpayer disputes under the six-and-a-half years old indirect tax regime, may begin operations around July or August, Revenue Secretary Sanjay Malhotra told The Hindu in an interview on Saturday.

“The process has been initiated. Very soon, you are going to see an advertisement in the media for the process of selection of the members and the president. And we hope that, quickly, in a period of six months or so from now, we are able to put some of the tribunals in place,” Mr. Malhotra said.

“There are 31 benches spread over about 50 locations, most of which should become operational by July-August… so we should be in a position to do this soon after the new government takes charge,” he noted.

Introduced on July 1, 2017, the GST framework included provisions to constitute Appellate Tribunals as the second appellate authority for hearing appeals against the orders passed by the Appellate Authority under the Central and State GST laws. However, in their absence, taxpayers have been compelled to seek relief from the High Courts, with the number of appeals under central GST laws having risen to about 15,000 by October 31 – 25% higher than the pending cases as on March 31 last year.

The Central GST law was amended in July to enable the creation of appellate tribunals, and the Finance Ministry notified the setting up of 31 tribunals across 28 States and eight Union Territories in mid-September. At the time, officials believed that the first set of tribunals would become operational by December 2023 or January 2024.

However, it was subsequently discovered that some provisions relating to eligibility and age criteria for the tribunals’ members and presiding officers were not aligned with the Tribunal Reforms Act of 2021. The GST Council chaired by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in October, cleared amendments to align those provisions, which were steered through Parliament’s winter session in December. 

“Non-constitution of the Goods and Services Tax Appellate Tribunals is denying the taxpayers of second appellate remedy and consequently the taxpayers are seeking relief directly from the High Court, thereby burdening the High Courts,” Ms. Sitharaman had said in the Lok Sabha.

Taxpayers can withdraw their GST-related cases filed in High Courts and the Supreme Court and lodge them with the upcoming GST appellate tribunals so as to speed up their outcomes, the minister had advised. 

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.