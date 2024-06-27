GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Exotel unveils multilingual autonomous contact centers 

Published - June 27, 2024 10:28 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

 Exotel, which is into customer communications, has announced the introduction of its multilingual autonomous contact centers offering connected customer experiences. “Like autonomous vehicles that handle all aspects of driving with minimal human intervention, Exotel’s autonomous contact centers use advanced AI to enhance customer experience. Exotel’s Agenoids — AI agents — can operate independently, ensuring that every customer interaction is both personalized and contextual,” the company said in a statement. Shivakumar Ganesan, co-founder and CEO, Exotel in a statement said, “Our autonomous contact centres represent a significant milestone. We believe that autonomous contact centres are capable of so much more with minimal human intervention, we aim to make every interaction personalized and empathetic.”

“This not only enhances customer satisfaction but also sets new industry standards,” he added. Anil Kumar, CTO, said, “Integrating data from various communication channels, our autonomous contact centers mirror autonomous cars.”

“Just as the vehicles ensure uninterrupted rides delivering a great experience to the passengers, autonomous contact centers will ensure contextual, relevant and personalized interactions with minimal human dependency,” he added. 

