Exotel raises $35 million

Exotel Techcom Private Ltd., a customer-engagement platform, said it has raised $35 million as a part of its series C funding from IIFL AMC, Sistema Asia Fund, CX Partners, Singularity Growth Opportunities Fund, and Arun Sarin, former CEO of Vodafone who has also joined the round as an angel investor and a mentor.

Existing investors Blume Ventures and A91 Partners also participated in this round, the firm said. “This fresh infusion of funds will be used primarily to boost the product offerings,” it added.

Exotel & Ameyo recently announced their merger. The combined entity will focus on building a customer engagement platform in the emerging markets to accelerate communication to the cloud and providing conversational AI capabilities for better customer experience.

Shivakumar Ganesan, CEO & Co-founder Exotel said, “The platform will offer an easy way for businesses to communicate with customers over voice, chat, SMS, WhatsApp, and video without losing context.”