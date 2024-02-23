GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Exicom IPO price band fixed at ₹135-₹142

February 23, 2024 09:51 pm | Updated 09:52 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Exicom Tele-Systems Ltd. (ETSL) has announced the Initial public offering (IPO) of its equity shares on Tuesday, 27th February, 2024. The price band has been fixed at ₹ 135 to ₹ 142 per equity share. Bids can be made for a minimum of 100 equity shares and in multiples of 100 shares thereafter.

The total offer size comprises of fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to ₹329 crore and Offer for Sale up to 7,042,200 equity shares. The total size of the IPO at the upper price band is estimated at ₹429 crore.

The IPO will close on Thursday, 29th February, 2024.

The company proposes to utilise net proceeds from fresh issue towards part financing the cost towards setting up of production/assembly lines at a planned manufacturing facility in Telangana amounting to ₹145.72 crore; Repayment/pre-payment, in part or full, of certain borrowings amounting to ₹50.29 crore, part funding incremental working capital requirements amounting to ₹69 crore; investment in R&D and product development amounting to ₹40 crore; and the balance amount for general corporate purposes.

The Offer for Sale comprises of up to 7,042,200 equity shares by NextWave Communications Private Ltd., which is the Promoter Selling Shareholder.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.