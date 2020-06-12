‘Exempt tech workers from U.S. visa curbs’

NASSCOM, the trade association of the information technology (IT)/ITeS sector in the country, has sought exemption for technology workers as essential workers, from any restrictions that may be imposed in a second White House Proclamation.

As businesses reopen, NASSCOM said it believed that it was important for the U.S. to access talent critical to the recovery phase. U.S. enterprises need access to essential technology workers who are keeping critical infrastructure operating in the U.S. These include healthcare, hospitals and online and playing key roles to develop treatments for this disease, to name a few. “Highly-skilled workers on non-immigrant visas such as H-1Bs and L-1s, are playing critical roles in the delivery of these services and the development of these products.

Without their continued contribution, the economic pain would worsen, industry would slow, and the timeline for a treatment and cure could lengthen,” NASSCOM said in a statement.

Demand for high-tech skills remains strong among employers in the U.S. labour market, even amid the current COVID-19 crisis. Unemployment rate for computer occupations (those most common among H-1B visa holders) declined from 3% in January 2020 to 2.5% in May 2020, while unemployment rate for all other occupations grew from 4.1% in January, 2020 to 13.5% in May 2020. Further, in the 30-day period ending May 13, 2020, there were over 6,25,000 active job vacancy postings advertised online for jobs in common computer occupations, including those most common to H-1B visa holders. This was revealed by data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Current Population Survey by the National Foundation for American Policy.

The data raises significant questions about using the argument of unemployment rate for computer professionals to justify the new restrictions on H-1B visa holders and international students working on Optional Practical Training (OPT), NASSCOM said.

Non-immigrant visa programmes like the H1-B and L-1 programmes enable the U.S. businesses to bridge this STEM skills deficit in the U.S. and access skilled tech workforce not available locally. Thereby, it is ensuring they can deliver on projects that keep them on the leading edge of global competitiveness.