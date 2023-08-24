Excess liquidity poses direct threat to inflation, financial stability: RBI’s Patra

August 24, 2023 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - MUMBAI

Observing that the liquidity overhang in the banking system posed a risk to the inflation outlook, Michael Debabrata Patra, Deputy Governor, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) member had stressed that the RBI’s primary focus should be on the withdrawal of excess liquidity, the minutes of the last MPC meeting, released by the central bank on Thursday, show.

“Withdrawal of excess liquidity should engage primacy in the attention of the RBI going forward as it presents a direct threat to the RBI/MPC resolve to align India’s inflation with the target, besides the potential risks to financial stability,” he noted at the August 8-10 meeting, when the MPC decided to hold rates.

Dr. Patra also pointed out that sporadic supply shocks were elevating the general level of prices and contributing to high inflation despite output gains,

“At the current juncture, the gains in output stabilisation are being threatened by the incidence of sporadic supply shocks which elevate the general level of prices instead of dissipating through relative price adjustments within the budget constraint,” Dr Patra observed.

“Our surveys suggest that households’ inflation perceptions have been impacted by these food price developments – which is also reflected in consumer perceptions regarding the price level and inflation – but they should stabilise over the year ahead as supply conditions improve,” he said.

Emphasising that unanticipated and short-lived supply-demand mismatches lay outside the realm of monetary policy, he observed that the commitment to price stability required the RBI to see off these price perturbations by guarding against spillovers – in India, food price flares could permeate through wages, rents, transport costs and, importantly, through expectations into core inflation.

“Ensuring the sustained easing of core inflation is crucial to the MPC’s objective of bringing inflation down to the target. This objective should not be undermined by supply shocks that show any signs of persisting and getting broader-based,” he pointed out.

According to him the onslaught of overlapping localised supply shocks were causing price-sensitive food items in the CPI to spike and push up headline inflation.

Inflation remained the core area of concern for every member of the MPC as per the minutes.

Governor Shaktikanta Das observed that inflationary pressures were emerging again on the back of rising food prices.

“Headline inflation has softened from last year’s elevated level but it still rules above the target. Our task is still not over. Given the likely short-term nature of the vegetable price shocks, monetary policy can look through the first-round impact of fleeting shocks on headline inflation,” he stated.

“At the same time, we need to be ready to pre-empt any second-round impact of food price shocks on the broader inflationary pressures and risks to anchoring of inflation expectations,” he added.