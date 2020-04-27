Ex-U.S. employees file case against Wipro

Five former employees of Wipro have slapped a class-action suit against the IT services major, accusing it of practising ‘discriminatory employment practices’.

According to reports, the suit was filed in March in the district court of New Jersey.

The ex-employees have sought “injunctive, declaratory, equitable, and monetary relief for Wipro’s systematic pattern and practice of discriminatory employment practices based upon individuals’ race and national origin”. A spokesperson said: “Wipro does not comment on pending litigation.”

The filing said the five ex-employees — Gregory MacLean, Rick Valles, Ardeshir Pezeshki, James Gibbs, and Ronald Hemenway — have alleged ‘discrimination’ against non-south Asian and non-Indian origin staff. Four of the litigants are of American origin, while one is of Iranian origin.

“Wipro operates under a general policy of discrimination in favor of South Asians and against individuals who are not South Asian and not Indian. This general policy of discrimination manifests itself in the same... fashion with respect to Wipro’s hiring, staffing, promotion and termination decisions.”