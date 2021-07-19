Ex-UB MD Ramamurthy joins ABD

Bengaluru

19 July 2021 21:53 IST

Kishore-Chhabria-owned Allied Blenders & Distillers (ABD) has appointed Shekhar Ramamurthy as executive deputy chairman of the company.

He replaces Nick Blasquez, who has left ABD to pursue other professional interests

Mr. Ramamurthy had spent over three decades with the UB Group in various leadership roles, the last of which was as the MD of United Breweries Limited.

