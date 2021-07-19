Business

Ex-UB MD Ramamurthy joins ABD

Special Correspondent Bengaluru 19 July 2021 21:53 IST
Kishore-Chhabria-owned Allied Blenders & Distillers (ABD) has appointed Shekhar Ramamurthy as executive deputy chairman of the company.

He replaces Nick Blasquez, who has left ABD to pursue other professional interests

Mr. Ramamurthy had spent over three decades with the UB Group in various leadership roles, the last of which was as the MD of United Breweries Limited.

