BusinessBengaluru 19 July 2021 21:53 IST
Comments
Ex-UB MD Ramamurthy joins ABD
Updated: 19 July 2021 21:53 IST
Kishore-Chhabria-owned Allied Blenders & Distillers (ABD) has appointed Shekhar Ramamurthy as executive deputy chairman of the company.
He replaces Nick Blasquez, who has left ABD to pursue other professional interests
Mr. Ramamurthy had spent over three decades with the UB Group in various leadership roles, the last of which was as the MD of United Breweries Limited.
More In Business
Read more...