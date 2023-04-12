ADVERTISEMENT

Keshub Mahindra, ex-Mahindra Group chairman, passes away

April 12, 2023 11:22 am | Updated 11:48 am IST

During Keshub Mahindra’s chairmanship, the Mahindra Group grew from a manufacturer of automobiles to a federation of companies

The Hindu Bureau

Keshub Mahindra, former chairman, Mahindra & Mahindra. File | Photo Credit: Shanker Chakravarty

Former chairman of Mahindra & Mahindra, Keshub Mahindra, passed away at the age of 99 on April 12.

Keshub Mahindra retired from the board of the company at the conclusion of M&M’s annual meeting on August 8, 2012. He had joined the board in 1948 and was elected chairman in 1963.

During his chairmanship, the Mahindra Group grew from a manufacturer of automobiles to a federation of companies operating in a range of businesses including automobiles, tractors, auto components, Information Technology, real estate, financial services and hospitality.

Keshub Mahindra also served on a large number of boards and councils in the public and private sector.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

on June 7, 2010, a court in Bhopal convicted all seven accused, including Mahindra, in the Bhopal gas tragedy case and awarded them a maximum of two years imprisonment. He was the non-executive Chairman of Union Carbide India when the lethal gas leak from its plant killed over 15,000 people in 1984. He got bail on July 1.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US