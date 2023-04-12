Keshub Mahindra, ex-Mahindra Group chairman, passes away

April 12, 2023 11:22 am | Updated 11:48 am IST

Former chairman of Mahindra & Mahindra, Keshub Mahindra, passed away at the age of 99 on April 12.

Keshub Mahindra retired from the board of the company at the conclusion of M&M’s annual meeting on August 8, 2012. He had joined the board in 1948 and was elected chairman in 1963.

During his chairmanship, the Mahindra Group grew from a manufacturer of automobiles to a federation of companies operating in a range of businesses including automobiles, tractors, auto components, Information Technology, real estate, financial services and hospitality.

Keshub Mahindra also served on a large number of boards and councils in the public and private sector.

on June 7, 2010, a court in Bhopal convicted all seven accused, including Mahindra, in the Bhopal gas tragedy case and awarded them a maximum of two years imprisonment. He was the non-executive Chairman of Union Carbide India when the lethal gas leak from its plant killed over 15,000 people in 1984. He got bail on July 1.